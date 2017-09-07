US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal jokes that he doesn't want to look like Roger Federer's boyfriend

New York: Rafael Nadal had to calm growing enthusiasm over a possible US Open semi-final clash with old rival Roger Federer by warning reporters against making the two appear "boyfriends."

Nadal and Federer, two of the greatest players of all time, have met 37 times, including 12 at the Grand Slams, but never in New York.

When asked to describe what he admires most about Federer, also a long-time off-court friend, Nadal was keen to cool the "bromance."

"I don't want to look like I gonna be his boyfriend, no?" said Nadal, causing a packed media conference room to burst into laughter.

"We don't want to talk these kinds of things before an important match. We have a lot of respect for each other, no? We played a lot of times. I think we did important things for tennis. We appreciate that.

"We always had a good relationship. I think he always has been a great ambassador for tennis and for our sport, with a good image, of course, and represent good values.

"One important thing that is a great example for kids, doing unbelievable well and doing it with the right attitude.

"That's something I admire as you can admire — I think I answered already."