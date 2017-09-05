US Open 2017, live score and updates, quarter-finals: Carreno Busta faces Schwartzman, Stephens to take on Sevastova

When 6'6 Sam Querrey takes on 6'8 Kevin Anderson in the US Open quarter-finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, it will be the tallest combined matchup in a quarter, semi-final or final at any Grand Slam tournament in the Open era, which dates to 1968. That's according to the ATP.

Both men are tall, both have intimidating serves and both are attempting to get to the final four at Flushing Meadows for the first time. Querrey, a 29-year-old American seeded 17th, made his major semi-final debut in July at Wimbledon.

Anderson, a 31-year-old South African seeded 28th, lost his only previous quarter-final at a major tournament two years ago in New York. This is their 15th career matchup, with Querrey holding an 8-6 edge.

The winner this time will face No 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain or No 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, who meet in the afternoon. One member of this quartet will be a Grand Slam finalist for the first time.

The women's quarter-finals are No 9 Venus Williams vs No 13 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, and No 16 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia vs Sloane Stephens. Williams owns seven Grand Slam titles, including two at the US Open in 2000 and 2001, while Kvitova won Wimbledon twice. Theirs should be a showdown filled with powerful strokes from both.

Sevastova, who eliminated Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, tries to get to her first major semi-final, while Stephens — who missed the first half of the year after foot surgery in January — made it that far at the 2013 Australian Open.

Stephens has won 12 of her past 14 matches, a remarkable run for someone who was off the tour for 11 months.

Arthur Ashe schedule for Tuesday, Day 9:

(Starts at 12 noon local, 9.30 pm IST)

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG x29)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x16)

(7 pm local, 5.30 am IST)

Venus Williams (USA x9) v Petra Kvitova (CZE x13)

Sam Querrey (USA x17) v Kevin Anderson (RSA x28)