US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson, Pablo Carreno Busta face off with eye on career-defining final

The US Open men’s semi-finalists are an eclectic mix — standing tall above everyone else is top seed and 15-time Major champion Rafael Nadal, followed by 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and two first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists in Pablo Carreno Busta and Kevin Anderson.

While Nadal is the heavy favourite given his career record, immense experience, and surprising resurgence this year, the US Open title is still very much up for grabs. The Spaniard hasn’t won a hardcourt title since Doha in 2013.

The bottom half was expected to be a land of opportunity after a lopsided draw due to Andy Murray’s late withdrawal, and we are assured of an unexpected name in the final. No 12 seed Carreno Busta will take on 28th-seeded Anderson in the first of the men’s semi-final on Friday at Flushing Meadows.

While Anderson vs Carreno Busta doesn’t have the star appeal of the other semi-final, it still promises to be an intriguing contest as both men are tantalisingly close to a career-defining Grand Slam final.

Head-to-head

Anderson and Carreno Busta have played each twice before in their career, and the South African won both those matches. The most recent one came on the hardcourts of Canada last month, with Anderson winning 6-3, 7-6(6). Their only other clash was in 2013 on Casablanca clay, which Anderson won 6-3, 6-3.

The 6’8"-tall Anderson has the bigger weapons against Carreno Busta’s solid dirt-balling skills. Anderson has a massive serve, of course, and a booming forehand that he uses to flatten the ball. His recent performances — a run into the final at Washington and a quarter-final appearance at Montreal — showcased the other aspects of his game.

For a man of his stature, Anderson is quite fluid on court and the improvements in his backhand make him a dangerous returner. He isn’t too shabby at the net either, and has great reflexes to bolster his baseline game.

Carreno Busta, like most Spaniards, grew up on claycourts but has successfully adapted his game for other surfaces as well. He has an all-round game based on impenetrable defence and counter-punching strokes. While he doesn’t have any flashy weapons in his armour, there are no glaring weaknesses either.

The 12th seed has a calm and steady demeanour on court, and like his win over teenage sensation Denis Shapovalov showed, his consistent and patient play can easily triumph over big-hitters.

Form guide at the US Open

Carreno Busta is the only semi-finalist who is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open. He is also the only player in Grand Slam history to have played four qualifiers in his first four rounds. While he hasn’t faced any higher-ranked players, it is the confident way in which he has won all the matches that has been impressive.

The 26-year-old defeated qualifiers Evan King, Cameron Norrie, Nicolas Mahut and Shapovalov before he faced a seeded player — No 28 Diego Schwartzman — in the quarter-finals. Schwartzman had knocked out fifth seed Marin Cilic and 16th seed Lucas Pouille and could have turned out to be a dangerous opponent but Carreno Busta disposed him off 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 without much fuss.

Anderson, on the other hand, has been stretched to four sets in both his previous rounds. The 31-year-old started his campaign with a win over qualifier JC Aragone, then defeated former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis and rising youngster Borna Coric. Against veteran Paolo Lorenzi, he dropped a set in the tie-break before recovering to win 6-4 in the fourth set.

In the quarter-final, he defeated home favourite Sam Querrey 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-3, 7-6(7). It was this victory that forced the casual fan to sit up and take notice of the underrated Anderson. The 28th seed was the more aggressive player and wasn’t afraid to approach the net at every point possible. In a very vocal display, Anderson’s win had as many fist pumps and loud “Come ons!” as winners.

What’s at stake

This semi-final represents a golden opportunity for both players — there is more than just a Grand Slam final at stake.

It has been a year of breakthroughs for Carreno Busta. After winning his third career title at Estoril, the Spaniard beat a top-10 player for the first time in his career when he defeated Milos Raonic to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros. A run into the final will cap off an amazing season and help him cement his place in the top-10 (he is already assured of a No 10 ranking on Monday).

With his win over Querrey, Anderson became the first South African to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Wayne Ferreira at the 2003 Australian Open. Johan Kriek is the only South African to have made a Major final in the Open Era, a feat that Anderson will be aiming to emulate. Last year, he struggled with injuries and was forced to spend long periods on the sidelines. This year, after a slow start, he has been playing with a new-found resilience and an improved mental approach.

A maiden Grand Slam final for either player could act as a springboard for greater success in the future. Both Carreno Busta and Anderson are players who are used to flying under the radar, but can firmly grab the limelight by making the final.

Prediction

The bottom section of the draw has been almost impossible to predict and this match is no different. Carreno Busta will not be easy opponent to wear down but I expect Anderson’s combination of big serve and powerful groundstrokes to eventually break the Spaniard’s barricades. It has already been a memorable tournament for both players, but there is still plenty of history waiting to be written.

For the preview of the second men's semi-final, click here: