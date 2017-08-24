US Open 2017: India's Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran bow out in qualifiers

New York: India's big hope Yuki Bhambri crashed out of the US Open men's singles qualifiers with a three-set defeat to Japan's Go Soeda while Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a tame defeat.

Bhambri, who recently beat French World No 22 Gael Monfils, suffered a 6-1, 1-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of 22nd seed Japanese in the opening round, which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.