US Open 2017: India's Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran bow out in qualifiers

SportsPTIAug, 24 2017 01:41:29 IST

New York: India's big hope Yuki Bhambri crashed out of the US Open men's singles qualifiers with a three-set defeat to Japan's Go Soeda while Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a tame defeat.

Yuki Bhambri in action at the Chennai Open. Image courtesy: Twitter/@chennaiopen

Bhambri, who recently beat French World No 22 Gael Monfils, suffered a 6-1, 1-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of 22nd seed Japanese in the opening round, which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

The left-handed Prajnesh, who has been named in Indian Davis Cup team as a reserve, lost 1-6, 4-6 to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in his first round match.

India's hopes to see a singles player competing in the main draw of the last Grand Slam of the season still remained alive with Ramkumar Ramanathan featuring in the bottom half of the qualifying draw.

Ramkumar, now India's number one singles player at 156, faces seasoned Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu, who is now placed 213 in the ATP ranking chart.


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:41 am | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:41 am


