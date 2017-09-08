You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open 2017: CoCo Vandeweghe admits she felt 'crummy' after being humbled by Madison Keys in semi-final

SportsAFPSep, 08 2017 13:40:04 IST

New York: CoCo Vandeweghe admitted she felt "crummy" after being swept off court by American compatriot Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 in the US Open semi-finals before weeping at her news conference.

CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, reacts after giving up a point to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CoCo Vandeweghe reacts after giving up a point to Madison Keys during the US Open semi-finals. AP

The 25-year-old, playing in her second Slam semi-final of the year after also progressing to the last-four at the Australian Open, was defeated in just 66 minutes.

She hit just nine winners and 22 unforced errors while Keys's figures were 25 and nine.

"It's a pretty crummy feeling right now," she said before brushing away tears with a catch in her voice.

"Madison played an unbelievable match. I didn't really have much to do with anything out there."

Keys will face fellow American Sloane Stephens, who defeated Venus Williams, in Saturday's final.


Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 01:40 pm | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 01:40 pm


Also See







Shaktipunj Express derails: Third train accident in a month shows Indian Railways is rotting from within



Top Stories



Cricket Scores