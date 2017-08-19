You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. US Open 2017: Australia's Samantha Stosur withdraws from tournament due to injury to right hand

US Open 2017: Australia's Samantha Stosur withdraws from tournament due to injury to right hand

SportsAFPAug, 19 2017 10:17:50 IST

New York: Australia's Samantha Stosur has withdrawn from the US Open, where she was champion in 2011, because of a nagging right hand injury, organizers of the Grand Slam tournament said on Friday.

File image of Samantha Stosur of Australia. AP

File image of Samantha Stosur of Australia. AP

Stosur, the 33-year-old from Brisbane, won her ninth career title in May on Strasbourg clay but she has not played since losing in the fourth round of the French Open to eventual winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Stosur, ranked 43rd in the world, will be replaced in the main draw by Germany's Annika Beck, 23, for the hardcourt showdown at Flushing Meadows that begins on 28 August.

Beck, ranked 114th, has an 8-18 record this season with first-round exits at the year's other three Grand Slam events. Her best Grand Slam run was into last year's fourth round at the Australian Open.


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 10:17 am | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 10:17 am


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores