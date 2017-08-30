You are here:
US Open 2017: Angelique Kerber's title defence ends after first-round defeat to 19-year-old Naomi Osaka

SportsAPAug, 30 2017 00:10:05 IST

New York: Angelique Kerber is gone from the US Open, the first defending champion eliminated in the first round in 12 years.

The sixth-seeded German is out of the tournament and on her way out of the top 10 after being beaten by Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3, 6-1 in one of the only completed matches on a rainy Tuesday.

Naomi Osaka in action against Angelique Kerber during the first round of US Open. AP

Kerber and Osaka had the stage to themselves after play was suspended on all courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium, which has a retractable roof that was closed midway through No. 1 Karolina Pliskova's 6-2, 6-1 victory over Magda Linette of Poland.

Kerber then took the same court where she beat Pliskova for the title last year and took another stinging defeat in what's been a season-long slump since winning her second Grand Slam title.

The left-hander fell to 25-18 with no titles in 2017 after she was No 1 last year.

The last defending women's champion to lose in the first round was Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

 

 


Published Date: Aug 30, 2017 12:08 am | Updated Date: Aug 30, 2017 12:10 am


