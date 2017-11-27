You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

U-23 World Wrestling Championship: Bajrang Punia, Vinod Kumar bag silver medals for India

SportsPTINov, 27 2017 12:48:54 IST

New Delhi: Asian champion Bajrang Punia and Vinod Kumar settled for silver medals at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship in Poland after losing their respective finals as India finished with three medals at the event.

Bajrang Punia in action during the U-23 World Championship final in Poland. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@wrestling

Bajrang Punia in action during the U-23 World Championship final in Poland. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@wrestling

Bajrang lost the 65kg lop-sided final 6-17 to Russian grappler Kuular while Vinod lost 1-3 to American Richard Lewis.

Ritu Phogat had also win a silver medal in the women's 48kg final. 

The 23-year-old, who had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year, lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver.


Published Date: Nov 27, 2017 12:48 pm | Updated Date: Nov 27, 2017 12:48 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 14: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores