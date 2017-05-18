U-17 Fifa World Cup 2017: France grab Europe's fifth and final spot after win over Hungary

New Delhi: Football powerhouse France claimed Europe's fifth and final berth for Fifa Under-17 World Cup in India after beating Hungary 1-0 in the play-off match at the Uefa U-17 European Championship in Croatia.

France had lost 2-3 to Hungary in the group phase but got their revenge in a much tighter encounter, with Amine Gouiri scoring the only goal of the game in Zagreb.

France joined England, Germany, Spain and Turkey as five representatives from Europe for the prestigious tournament to be held in six Indian cities from 6-28 October.

Iran, Iraq, Japan and North Korea, besides hosts India have qualified from Asia, while Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay have done so from South America.

New Zealand and New Caledonia will represent Oceania while United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras will do so from CONCACAF, continental football Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbeans.