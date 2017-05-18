You are here:
  3. U-17 Fifa World Cup 2017: France grab Europe's fifth and final spot after win over Hungary

SportsPTIMay, 18 2017 01:16:55 IST

New Delhi: Football powerhouse France claimed Europe's fifth and final berth for Fifa Under-17 World Cup in India after beating Hungary 1-0 in the play-off match at the Uefa U-17 European Championship in Croatia.

The tournament will take place from 6-28 October 2017. AFP

France had lost 2-3 to Hungary in the group phase but got their revenge in a much tighter encounter, with Amine Gouiri scoring the only goal of the game in Zagreb.

France joined England, Germany, Spain and Turkey as five representatives from Europe for the prestigious tournament to be held in six Indian cities from 6-28 October.

Iran, Iraq, Japan and North Korea, besides hosts India have qualified from Asia, while Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay have done so from South America.

New Zealand and New Caledonia will represent Oceania while United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras will do so from CONCACAF, continental football Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbeans.


Published Date: May 18, 2017 01:16 am | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 01:16 am

