Turkish parliament approves bill to deploy troops in Qatar | Reuters

ANKARA Turkey's parliament on Wednesday approved a draft bill allowing its troops to be deployed to a Turkish military base in Qatar, an apparent move to support the Gulf Arab country when it faces diplomatic and trade isolation from some of the biggest Middle Eastern powers.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial flights on Monday, charging it with financing militant groups. Qatar denies the accusations.

The bill, drafted before the rift, passed with 240 votes in favour, largely with support from the ruling AK Party and nationalist opposition MHP. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Larry King)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.