Tri-nation series: When and where to watch India vs St. Kitts & Nevis, coverage on TV and live streaming

The tri-nation series between India, Mauritius and St. Kitts & Nevis comes to an end with the match between the hosts and St. Kitts & Nevis.

India come into the game on the back of nine consecutive wins, so the confidence among the ranks is expected to be high.

In their last game in the current series, they came back from one goal down to take the game 2-1 against Mauritius.

Their opponents, St. Kitts & Nevis also held Mauritius to a draw in the last game, although they had to wait 68 minutes for the equaliser from Rogers Kimaree.

Here's all you need to know about live broadcast of India vs St. Kitts & Nevis match:

When and where will the match between India vs St. Kitts & Nevis be played?

The match will be played on 24 August, 2017 at Mumbai Football Arena.

How do I watch the India vs St. Kitts & Nevis live?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

At what time will live coverage of the India vs St. Kitts & Nevis start?

The live coverage of the match will start at 8 pm IST.

Where can I follow the India vs St. Kitts & Nevis online?

The game will be streamed online on Hotstar.