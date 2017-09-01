Transfer window: Joel Campbell's travails of multiple loans since joining Arsenal told in interactive story map

From Arsenal signing a player early on to footballers rejecting the option to move to Premier League champions Chelsea to clubs splashing out €222 million on a single entity, this summer transfer window did not follow the tried and tested script.

But for some, the transfer window brought more of the same.

Yes, Joel Campbell, we’re looking at you. The Gunners forward was again carted off on loan by the London club for the sixth time, this time to Spain’s Real Betis.

This, despite the Costa Rican making loud noises during the transfer window that he did not want to be loaned out again.

However, with the player sustaining a knee injury during a Gold Cup tie for his country against Canada on 12 July, he was sent back to Real Betis by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2019 at the London club.

Here’s a nifty story map to track the Costa Rican’s many adventures in Europe since joining the London club as a 19-year-old from Deportivo Saprissa in 2011.