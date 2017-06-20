Transfer window: Cristiano Ronaldo to reportedly stay at Real Madrid, Chelsea to extend Antonio Conte's contract

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga is threatening to dominate the 2017 summer transfer window with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez stating in an interview with radio channel Onda Cero that the Portuguese captain will remain a Real Madrid player for a long time. The 70-year-old also rejected reports that Paris St Germain might come in for the 32-year-old forward.

Perez also said in the interview that Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United haven’t submitted a bid for him or Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Perez’s interview hasn’t stopped The Sun from reporting that Ronaldo will not demand excessive wages on his return to Old Trafford. The Daily Express say that United are being cautious while the Daily Star has gone ahead and quoted “sources” close to manager Jose Mourinho saying that United don’t want their prodigal son.

German giants Bayern Munich took to Twitter to dismiss any rumours that they might sign Ronaldo.

Ronaldo to #FCBayern? That's a dead duck Rummenigge rubbishes media reports: https://t.co/CWsocNneCMpic.twitter.com/OVP5F3gGcZ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 19, 2017

Coming to the other side of Manchester, Sky Sports report that Pep Guardiola wants to add the speedy Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to an already pacey Manchester City attack.

The Guardian and Daily Mail meanwhile report that Guardiola will reunite with former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is ready to terminate his contract with Juventus to move to City.

According to The Telegraph, Antonio Conte is set to sign a new contract at Chelsea which will make him the highest paid manager in the club’s history on £9.6 million-a-year.

Reports from Italian media outlets had stated that Conte might quit the Premier League champions over a lack of signings in the summer.

Owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly set aside £200 million for potential signings, which include Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. The report also says that former Man City goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to join as Thibaut Courtois’ back-up.

The Blues are also said to be monitoring Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Mirror.

If The Times and the Liverpool Echo are to be believed, Roma’s Egyptian winger Mohammad Salah is going to join Liverpool in a £35 million deal, three years after he turned down an offer to join the Merseyside club to sign for Chelsea.