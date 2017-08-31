Transfer Deadline Day Live: Manchester City make second bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Mahrez arrives in Barcelona

18:36 (IST)
Swansea City have confirmed the capture of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches on loan.
They have continued the trend of making bizarre announcements!
August 31, 2017
18:36 (IST)
Swansea City have confirmed the capture of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches on loan.
They have continued the trend of making bizarre announcements!
August 31, 2017
18:34 (IST)
Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha. Meanwhile, Di Marzio states that the London club have reportedly made a €25 million offer for Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta.
Antonio Conte still needs a cover for Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses.
18:18 (IST)
Oxlade-Chamberlain bids farewell!
August 31, 2017
18:11 (IST)
According to various reports, Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Jadon Sancho. It was believed that Manchester United were interested but City did not want to sell it to their direct rivals.
Newcastle United's Tim Krul has reportedly agreed a loan to newcomers Brighton Hove and Albion where he will rejoin his old St James’ park manager Chris Hughton.
18:07 (IST)
Manchester City make second bid
Manchester City make cash bid of £55 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, for Arsenal want away Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward has just one year left in his contract.
Over to you, Arsene!
18:01 (IST)
So, a Barcelona-based journalist has confirmed that Riyad Mahrez has arrived in Barcelona.
¡OJO! Riyad Mahrez ha sido cazado por un usuario de Instagram en el aeropuerto de Barcelona. Parece que su nuevo club será el Barça. pic.twitter.com/HNgDAJfi2w— David De las Heras (@David_Heras) August 31, 2017
17:37 (IST)
More news:
Riyad Mahrez has arrived in Barcelona, according to a few reports. Still unconfirmed but anything can happen today.
According to Sky Sports, Wilfred Bony will undergo his medical at Swansea City shortly. He will replace the outgoing Llorente
17:28 (IST)
A decent replacement for Kyle Walker.
Your new number 2⃣4⃣ - @Serge_aurier#WelcomeAurierpic.twitter.com/i66TwwTQJS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017
17:21 (IST)
UPDATE:
Tottenham Hotspur, who were quiet for the major part of the transfer window, have finally confirmed the signing of Serge Aurier from French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The French international has signed a five-year-deal with the club.
After putting pen to paper, Aurier said:
"This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch. This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fan base, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”
16:49 (IST)
The Ox says he delighted to sign for Liverpool
A message to you from @Alex_OxChambo. 👋 pic.twitter.com/xZFie8P0T9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017
16:47 (IST)
Jürgen Klopp on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: "I am really happy we have got Alex signed. when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic. I remember the first time I saw him play at Dortmund. He stood out because of his pace & skills. Since then I have followed him and when I heard it was possible to sign him I didn't think twice."
16:43 (IST)
News from Old Trafford is that Andreas Pereira is staying at Manchester United. Reports have also suggested that the Brazilian midfielder was close to a move to Valencia but Jose Mourinho counts on him for the upcoming season.
16:38 (IST)
So, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool is officially done. The former Arsenal midfielder signs a reported five-year contract with the Merseyside club on £120,000-a-week, significantly less than he would have earned by signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool are paying £35m for the 24-year-old with another £5m in add-ons.
A lot more can happen at Anfield today as Jurgen Klopp still remains interested in Monaco's Thomas Lemar. The situation with Philippe Coutinho remains unequivocal. He is staying at the club despite a strong interest from Barcelona.
16:28 (IST)
This is big!
According to reports, Southampton have no intention of selling Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool or to any other team. The Merseyside club were not able to accelerate talks with the Saints after the initial move collapsed.
16:21 (IST)
Tottenham Hotspur look set to capture Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, says report.
Well, Harry Kane and Llorente up front.
Who saw this coming?— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 31, 2017
Tottenham are in pole position to sign Swansea striker Fernando Llorente https://t.co/kYsohYmYiU#DeadlineDaypic.twitter.com/mIukNQC5j2
16:15 (IST)
And Lazio have replaced Keita Balde, who joined AS Monaco a few days ago, with the signing of Luis Nani from Valencia.
.@luisnani is here! 😁🦅 pic.twitter.com/65n8feAXfX— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 31, 2017
16:11 (IST)
According to reports in Britain, Arsenal have said that Calum Chambers is not for sale following Leicester City's bid worth £20m for the England Under-21 defender.
Meanwhile, unhappy striker Lucas Perez could be on his way, who is reportedly wanted by Everton and Newcastle United. Earlier, the Spanish striker spoke about his desire to sign for his former club Deportivo La Corona.
16:11 (IST)
Matt Law further suggests that Drinkwater will drag on into this evening, but there is a sense Chelsea could do it now after an improved third bid
16:00 (IST)
Chelsea have made a new bid worth over £30m for Danny Drinkwater. Around £27m plus add-ons I'm told. Over to Leicester #cfc#lcfc— Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 31, 2017
15:21 (IST)
Transfer deadline day debate: Potential move to shorten summer window will be beneficial in long run
For the Premier League to move out of its comfort zone regarding the transfer window and adopt a stance contrary to the prevailing norms in Europe is applause worthy.
http://www.firstpost.com
15:21 (IST)
Transfer deadline day debate: Closing the summer window before season begins makes little sense
As things stands, it would be smarter to go with the known devil than opting for an unknown one, and despite the ruckus it causes the transfer window is better the way it is, at least till a better, universal plan is developed.
http://www.firstpost.com
15:20 (IST)
The Transfer Deadline Day Debate: When do you think the transfer window should shut?
Read both pros and cons for a shortened summer window in the articles below.
15:18 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
Latest update on Riyad Mahrez:
Algeria say they has given winger Riyad Mahrez permission to leave the national squad to "formalize his transfer to his new club."
Mahrez handed in a transfer request at Leicester days after the end of last season. Leicester rejected bids from Italian team Roma over the offseason. Mahrez, English soccer's player of the year in the 2015-16 season, has played in Leicester's first three games of the Premier League.
Mahrez was with Algeria ahead of games against Zambia.
15:15 (IST)
It's Transfer Deadline Day! Aka the final day for clubs in England, France, Germany and Italy to sign players this year.
After Thursday, the next chance they will have to strengthen their squads is January.
The summer transfer window closes on Thursday at 4 pm GMT (9:30 pm IST) in Germany, and at 10 pm GMT (3:30 am IST) in England, France and Italy.
Spanish clubs have an extra day to complete player recruitment, with the transfer deadline not until Friday.
14:59 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Transfer Deadline Day!
There's less than 13 hours to go for the Premier League summer window to shut. Follow our live blog for updates and rumours from all of Europe.
Will Barcelona buy another forward to replace Neymar? Can Arsenal keep hold of Alexis Sanchez? Are Monaco about to lose three more of their star players?
Europe's transfer window closes in most countries on Thursday with a slew of high-profile and long-running sagas still to be finalised.
Here's a country-by-country look at the major talking points heading into the final hours of the window:
England
It has been a record-breaking transfer window in the Premier League, with clubs using money received from bumper broadcast deals to spend £1.2 billion ($1.55 billion) on players so far. Many teams are still in the market, though.
The future of Alexis Sanchez has been a slow-burner but is likely to be the biggest story on Thursday. Manchester City have been linked heavily with the Chile forward and reportedly made a bid of £50 million ($65 million), even though he has only one year left on his Arsenal contract. City could also sign a center back, potentially Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion despite having two bids rejected already.
Liverpool have refused to enter negotiations with Barcelona for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, but will the Reds maintain their "not for sale" stance? Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk have also been targets for Liverpool. Versatile Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to complete his move to Liverpool on Thursday.
Premier League champion Chelsea want to offload Diego Costa after the striker was told by manager Antonio Conte that he does not feature in the club's plans. Midfielders Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater could leave Leicester after handing in transfer requests.
Of the top teams, only Manchester United are likely to be quiet on Thursday.
Spain
The transfer window in Spain will close a day later than in most leagues, giving clubs extra time to try to make deals.
Barcelona are still trying to sign Coutinho from Liverpool, despite three rejected offers, in what would be another blockbuster addition after the arrival of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund to replace Neymar.
Aside from interest in Coutinho, Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez said the club may still sign yet another player before the window closes.
Real Madrid are not apparently looking to sign anyone and Atletico Madrid are still banned by FIFA from registering any new players.
France
Defending champion Monaco should be careful what they wish for. Although the club is piling up profits, they are dismantling a side that thrilled Europe by reaching the Champions League semi-finals and scoring more than 150 goals.
Kylian Mbappe is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan with a view to a permanent signing that would make the 18-year-old forward the second most expensive player in history at €180 million ($216 million).
It would also make him the latest from last season's title-winning side to leave, after attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, left back Benjamin Mendy (both Manchester City), forward Valere Germain (Marseille), and defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea).
It may not end there as skillful left-sided midfielder Thomas Lemar is courting wide interest, with Liverpool reportedly bidding about €80 million ($95 million) for the France international, and PSG are eager to sign defensive midfielder Fabinho as a long-term replacement for the aging Thiago Motta.
If Lemar and Fabinho are sold, it would push the figure of Monaco's export sales to nearly half a billion euros ($600 million).
Italy
It looks like being a quiet final day of the transfer window in Italy once again, with most of the business already done by the major clubs.
AC Milan have been the biggest mover, with their new owners spending more than €200 million ($234 million) on players such as Leonardo Bonucci, Nikola Kalinic, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia and Mateo Musacchio.
Defending champion Juventus have brought in Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio, Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Bernardeschi and Blaise Matuidi and could complete a deal for Schalke defender Benedikt Hoewedes.
Inter are also hoping to sign another defender, reportedly Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, especially after full back Joao Cancelo injured his knee in training with Portugal on Tuesday.
Roma are unlikely to make any more significant changes after signing Patrik Schick from Sampdoria on Tuesday, and neither are Napoli.
Germany
Borussia Dortmund began spending the windfall earned from Ousmane Dembele's move to Barcelona for potentially €147 million ($173 million) by signing Ukraine forward Andrey Yarmolenko and right back Jeremy Toljan this week. The club still has plenty more money to spend, however.
With inputs from AP
Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 03:11 pm | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017 06:36 pm
Transfer deadline day debate: Potential move to shorten summer window will be beneficial in long run
Transfer deadline day: Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho among big names expected to be signed
Premier League: Liverpool wary of Arsenal threat despite last season's success against them
Premier League: Liverpool reject Barcelona's third bid worth £114 million for Philippe Coutinho