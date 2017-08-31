You are here:
Transfer Deadline Day Live: Danny Drinkwater nears Chelsea move; Spurs set to announce Llorente signing

SportsFP SportsSep, 01 2017 03:13:37 IST
Transfer Deadline Day Live: Danny Drinkwater nears Chelsea move; Spurs set to announce Llorente signing

  • 03:13 (IST)

    Farhad Moshiri, Everton's majority share holder on Sky Sports: A £35 million fee was agreed between Chelsea and Everton. Personal terms were agreed between Ross Barkley and Chelsea but Ross reconsidered his position during the medical and decided to stay on at Everton at least until January.

    Moshiri confirming what has been already reported. With Rooney, Sigurdsson and Klaassen moving ahead of Barkley in the team, it's difficult to see how he will fit into the team, something Moshiri himself admitted to, and get adequate game time ahead of the World Cup.

  • 03:00 (IST)

    More on that remarkable Ross Barkley-Chelsea saga. Matt Law reports that Barkley has not fully rejected Chelsea's offer and the player might move to Chelsea in January. Half an hour to go for the window to shut. 

  • 02:47 (IST)

    Bad news for Chelsea fans. Ross Barkley has rejected a move to the Premier League champions according to Sky Sports. A £30 million fee was agreed between Chelsea and Everton with Barkley apparently undergoing a medical too before having a change of heart. Wonder what happened there. 

  • 02:23 (IST)

    Things are speeding up at Chelsea. Jim White reports that Danny Drinkwater has arrived at Cobham ahead of his move to Chelsea. With Zappacosta certain to join Chelsea are convincing Ross Barkley to join in a deal worth £25 million according to Matt Law. The Evertonian still uncertain about the move though. A crucial hour ahead for the Blues now. 

  • 02:03 (IST)

    Contrasting news regarding Arsenal's failed move for Thomas Lemar. Various outlets reported that Lemar rejected Arsenal as he wanted to play for Liverpool in the Champions League. However, John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Lemar wanted to come but Arsenal felt there wasn't enough time to get it done. If this news is true, Arsenal only have themselves to blame.​ Wonder what the Arsenal board were up to for the past three months. Lemar, by the way, has scored twice for France against the Netherlands tonight.

  • 01:48 (IST)

    Aaron Ramsey writing a heart felt goodbye post to Oxlade-Chamberlain lamenting the loss of Arsenal's core of British players.The Ox is the third British player to depart after Carl Jenkinson's loan move to Birmingham City and Kieran Gibbs' move to West Brom. #shaaambles

  • 01:39 (IST)

    Matt Law of The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are closing in on a £35 million deal to sign Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and also completing the acquisition of Davide Zappacosta from Torino. He also states that Chelsea will sign a third unknown player. Zappacosta smuggling in Andrea Belotti in his check-in luggage maybe? Hold on Chelsea fans!

  • 01:34 (IST)

    Sky Sports report that Manchester City have ended their interest in West Brom defender Jonny Evans. The former Manchester United player was seen as a backup for John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi by Pep Guardiola. Pity the move fell through. Could've scored against United in the derby in front of the Stretford End.

  • 01:22 (IST)

    Ian Wright sums up exactly how Arsenal fans are feeling on deadline day. Selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool and then being rejected by Monaco's Thomas Lemar after submitting a £92 million bid. But hey, at least Alexis Sanchez stays on for another year. 

  • 01:13 (IST)

    Spurs have finally completed the signing of Fernando Llorente it seems, going by this tweet of a screenshot of an Instagram post. Also, is that Joe Hart from the future standing next to him? 

  • 01:07 (IST)

    Ok, so Portugal have allowed Adrien Silva to leave the national camp to complete a move to Leicester City which probably might mean that Danny Drinkwater will sign for Chelsea. However, Sky Sports report that Silva will only be signed if Drinkwater leaves the club. They also report that negotiations between Leicester and Chelsea are on and a transfer fee needs to be fixed. Less than four hours to go now!

  • 00:36 (IST)

    Guess what? Riyad Mahrez, who was reportedly spotted in Barcelona, hopes to join the Catalan club. 

    According to SFR Sport, there were talks between Mahrez, Leicester, and Barcelona, but nothing is concrete as yet. However, the Spanish transfer window closes tomorrow so there's still plenty of time. 

    Another Odemwingie on the cards? 

  • 00:08 (IST)

    UPDATES:


    ​Bojan Krkic, the man with so much promise, has joined Alaves on loan from Stoke City, while Mamadou Sakho has signed a permanent deal with Crystal Palace. Frank de Boer is not messing around, is he?

  • 23:55 (IST)

  • 23:53 (IST)

    Reports in England suggest that Leicester City are close to an agreement to sign long-term target Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. A permanent deal for Adrian Silva from Sporting Lisbon (potential replacement for Drinkwater) is also on the cards. 

  • 23:48 (IST)

    CONFIRMED! 

    Lucas Perez rejoins Deportivo after a disastrous season with Arsenal. 

  • 23:12 (IST)

  • 23:10 (IST)

    PSG sign Kylian Mbappe on loan! 

    This was coming, wasn't it? The 18-year-old wonderkid has finally left Monaco to join rivals PSG on a season-long loan. He is slated to play for France against Netherlands in an hour. 

    This deal comes after the massive capture of Neymar from Barcelona. So, PSG are on a roll. That being said, they need to break the quarter-finals hoodoo in the Champions League. 

  • 23:00 (IST)

    So, here's the thing:

    If Arsenal manage to get Lemar on time, which looks unlikely, Sanchez will leave the club for Manchester City.

    If he doesn't, Sanchez stays, which looks likely. 

  • 22:52 (IST)

    Throwback Thursday, eh?

    Do you think anything like this will happen today?

  • 22:37 (IST)

    According to the ever-reliable Di Marzio, Zappacosta has left Turin and will jet off to London ahead of his potential move to Chelsea. The Blues are finally getting a full-back. Finally! 

  • 22:22 (IST)

    Big news coming from France! 

    Rumour: Monaco & PSG have changed their agreement for Kylian Mbappé from a loan move to a permanent move. €135m fee + €45m add ons. Nothing confirmed yet. 

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Only BeIN reported that......

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Reports in Spain say that Lucas Perez is on his way to his former club Deportivo La Corona on loan. Newcastle United and Everton were interested too. 

  • 21:57 (IST)

    Oh well, Sky Sports makes a U-TURN!
     
    Now, Lemar won't be allowed to leave the French squad and on the other hand, Sanchez stays.

  • 21:53 (IST)

    If beIN Sports is to be believed, Riyad Mahrez is all set to sign for Chelsea. The Algerian was allowed to leave the national team camp yesterday and it seems like Leicester City have accepted a bid of £45 million from Chelsea. 

  • 21:32 (IST)

    Yes Phil, we feel the same. 

  • 21:18 (IST)

    This is interesting! 

    The Guardian have reported that Alexis Sanchez will now stay at the club despite the club offering a humungous 100 million euros bid for Thomas Lemar. The report further says that Arsenal wanted Lemar, which Arsenal did by offering a huge sum. But there appears to be insufficient time for the London club to now agree a deal with the Monaco ace, particularly as he is in the France squad for this evening’s game against the Netherlands.

  • 21:11 (IST)

    Jadon Sancho, one of England's brightest talents, has signed for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City. Interestingly, Emre Mor left Dortmund for Celta a few days ago and Peter Bosz thinks Sancho can fill the void now that even Ousmane Dembele has gone. Manchester United too were interested but City said no to their city rivals. 

  • 20:52 (IST)

    Thomas Lemar, who was on Liverpool's radar for the major part of the transfer market, has the final say here. 

    Do you guys really think he is the perfect replacement for Sanchez? Remember Memphis Depay? The next Ronaldo, eh! 

  • 20:44 (IST)

    JUST IN! 

    According to Sky, Arsenal have offered £92 million (€100m) to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco. If the deal goes through then the London club will have to accept Manchester City’s second bid of £55 million for Alexis Sanchez.

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Rennes have made an £8 million bid for Diafra Sakho, although Crystal Palace have also launched a late £10 million offer.

    But guess what? His agent is busy watching a horse racing event at a racehorse he owns. This transfer window is crazy! 

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Makes sense? 

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Nico Gaitan to Premier League? 

    Reports suggest that Watford are considering a loan move for Nico Gaitan at Atletico Madrid.

    Didn't he play for Manchester United? The saga that never ends....

     

  • 20:02 (IST)

    UPDATE:

    So, according to a report in AS Chile, Alexis Sanchez has told his teammates inside the Chile camp that he will move from Arsenal to Manchester City. 

    This does not mean he is signing for City.....

     

  • 19:52 (IST)

    BOOM! The typical #ICYMI

    Andre Marriner had one of the worst games of his life. 

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Origi to Wolfsburg: Loan move  


    Divock Origi has completed his move from Liverpool to Wolfsburg, with the Bundesliga club paying a £6 million fee for the Belgian striker on a season-long loan.
    Origi was once tipped to become one of Premier League's best strikers after Suarez left, but that hasn't happened so. 

  • 19:27 (IST)

    More news:

    West Bromwich Albion ask £28million for Nacer Chadli which is complicating matters for Swansea City and Leicester City who have made enquiries and offers in recent hours.

    Birmingham City and West Ham have approached Arsenal for the transfer of Jack Wilshere. But, on loan.

  • 19:22 (IST)

    When Carragher realised that his best mate Micheal Owen signed for Manchester United and won the Premier League title. 

    Owen 1, Gerrard 0

  • 19:18 (IST)

    There are also a few murmurs about Jonny Evans's potential move to Manchester City. Mangala looks likely to move to Crystal Palace. 

    Just imagine if the former United man scores a screamer for the noisy neighbours in front of the Stretford End. The meltdown!  

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Things are getting more or less serious with the Zappacosta signing. But, one thing is for sure, Chelsea will have at least one 'Costa' in the team. 

  • 18:50 (IST)

    And out of nowhere, Chelsea have reacted quickly to Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to move to Merseyside. A deal of Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta looks likely now. 

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Renato Sanches signs on a season-long loan. He was linked with a host of big guns like Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and AC Milan but looks like Carlo Ancelotti wants the youngster to play for a manager who will give him game-time. Swansea’s manager Paul Clement was Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant manager at the Allianz Arena last year.

    Sanches won the best young player of the tournament for his boisterous display at the 2016 Euros.
     

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Swansea City have confirmed the capture of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches on loan.

    They have continued the trend of making bizarre announcements! 

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha. Meanwhile, Di Marzio states that the London club have reportedly made a €25 million offer for Torino right-back Davide Zappacosta.

    Antonio Conte still needs a cover for Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses.

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Oxlade-Chamberlain bids farewell! 

  • 18:11 (IST)

    According to various reports, Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Jadon Sancho. It was believed that Manchester United were interested but City did not want to sell it to their direct rivals. 

    Newcastle United's Tim Krul has reportedly agreed a loan to newcomers Brighton Hove and Albion where he will rejoin his old St James’ park manager Chris Hughton.

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Manchester City make second bid

    Manchester City make cash bid of £55 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, for Arsenal want away Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward has just one year left in his contract. 

    Over to you, Arsene!  

  • 18:01 (IST)

    So, a Barcelona-based journalist has confirmed that Riyad Mahrez has arrived in Barcelona. 

  • 17:37 (IST)

    More news: 

    Riyad Mahrez has arrived in Barcelona, according to a few reports. Still unconfirmed but anything can happen today. 

    According to Sky Sports, Wilfred Bony will undergo his medical at Swansea City shortly. He will replace the outgoing Llorente

Will Barcelona buy another forward to replace Neymar? Can Arsenal keep hold of Alexis Sanchez? Are Monaco about to lose three more of their star players?

Europe's transfer window closes in most countries on Thursday with a slew of high-profile and long-running sagas still to be finalised.

Here's a country-by-country look at the major talking points heading into the final hours of the window:

England

It has been a record-breaking transfer window in the Premier League, with clubs using money received from bumper broadcast deals to spend £1.2 billion ($1.55 billion) on players so far. Many teams are still in the market, though.

Coutinho, Mahrez and Sanchez are some of the players grabbing headlines on Deadline Day. Reuters

The future of Alexis Sanchez has been a slow-burner but is likely to be the biggest story on Thursday. Manchester City have been linked heavily with the Chile forward and reportedly made a bid of £50 million ($65 million), even though he has only one year left on his Arsenal contract. City could also sign a center back, potentially Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion despite having two bids rejected already.

Liverpool have refused to enter negotiations with Barcelona for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, but will the Reds maintain their "not for sale" stance? Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk have also been targets for Liverpool. Versatile Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to complete his move to Liverpool on Thursday.

Premier League champion Chelsea want to offload Diego Costa after the striker was told by manager Antonio Conte that he does not feature in the club's plans. Midfielders Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater could leave Leicester after handing in transfer requests.

Of the top teams, only Manchester United are likely to be quiet on Thursday.

Spain

The transfer window in Spain will close a day later than in most leagues, giving clubs extra time to try to make deals.

Barcelona are still trying to sign Coutinho from Liverpool, despite three rejected offers, in what would be another blockbuster addition after the arrival of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund to replace Neymar.

Aside from interest in Coutinho, Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez said the club may still sign yet another player before the window closes.

Real Madrid are not apparently looking to sign anyone and Atletico Madrid are still banned by FIFA from registering any new players.

France

Defending champion Monaco should be careful what they wish for. Although the club is piling up profits, they are dismantling a side that thrilled Europe by reaching the Champions League semi-finals and scoring more than 150 goals.

Kylian Mbappe is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan with a view to a permanent signing that would make the 18-year-old forward the second most expensive player in history at €180 million ($216 million).

It would also make him the latest from last season's title-winning side to leave, after attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, left back Benjamin Mendy (both Manchester City), forward Valere Germain (Marseille), and defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea).

It may not end there as skillful left-sided midfielder Thomas Lemar is courting wide interest, with Liverpool reportedly bidding about €80 million ($95 million) for the France international, and PSG are eager to sign defensive midfielder Fabinho as a long-term replacement for the aging Thiago Motta.

If Lemar and Fabinho are sold, it would push the figure of Monaco's export sales to nearly half a billion euros ($600 million).

Italy

It looks like being a quiet final day of the transfer window in Italy once again, with most of the business already done by the major clubs.

AC Milan have been the biggest mover, with their new owners spending more than €200 million ($234 million) on players such as Leonardo Bonucci, Nikola Kalinic, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia and Mateo Musacchio.

Defending champion Juventus have brought in Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio, Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Bernardeschi and Blaise Matuidi and could complete a deal for Schalke defender Benedikt Hoewedes.

Inter are also hoping to sign another defender, reportedly Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, especially after full back Joao Cancelo injured his knee in training with Portugal on Tuesday.

Roma are unlikely to make any more significant changes after signing Patrik Schick from Sampdoria on Tuesday, and neither are Napoli.

Germany

Borussia Dortmund began spending the windfall earned from Ousmane Dembele's move to Barcelona for potentially €147 million ($173 million) by signing Ukraine forward Andrey Yarmolenko and right back Jeremy Toljan this week. The club still has plenty more money to spend, however.

With inputs from AP


Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 03:11 pm | Updated Date: Sep 01, 2017 03:13 am


