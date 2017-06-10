Tiger Woods said he consumed Xanax the night of his arrest, according to police reports

You are here:
SportsAFPJun, 10 2017 14:49:52 IST

Miami: Tiger Woods told police that he was taking Xanax the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an unredacted version of the police report obtained by the Golf Channel showed.

The version of Florida's Jupiter Police Department report made public Friday after a request by the Golf Channel contained material redacted from the version released to media last week.

A police photo of Tiger Woods after his arrest. Image courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's office via AP

Woods, 41, was found asleep at the wheel on 29 May and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system, and the 14-time major golf champion had said an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" led to the incident.

Xanax can be prescribed to treat anxiety and depression as well as insomnia.

In the report originally released by authorities, Xanax was not among the drugs listed for "medical conditions" which did include the pain reliever Vicodin and the anti-inflammatory Vioxx, although Woods indicated he hadn't used Vioxx for a year.

Woods announced in May that he had undergone a fourth back surgery that would keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season.

He attempted a comeback after more than a year away from the game late in 2016, but played in just three tournaments.

Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Palm Beach County Court on 5 July.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 02:49 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 02:49 pm

