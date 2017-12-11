The really tough Champions League quiz: Are you up for 16 questions ahead of the Round of 16?

The Champions League draw will take place in Nyon on Monday with the fates of the top 16 clubs in Europe hanging in the balance. But before the action begins, here's an extremely tough quiz comprising of 16 questions we designed for you to test your Champions League knowledge.

It's a quiz that features the footballer who once left his team to play a match with nine men since he had a superstition about not being the last player to enter the pitch and a teammate of his was being patched up.

It also involves the goalkeeper who scored against Juventus with three different clubs during his career.

Careful though, this is a quiz trickier than Ronaldinho in his heyday.