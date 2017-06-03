Thailand GPG 2017: Sai Praneeth cruises into final with straight-game win, Saina Nehwal bows out

You are here:
SportsPTIJun, 03 2017 18:33:31 IST

Bangkok: India's B Sai Praneeth sailed into the final with a straight-game win but Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal's campaign ended in the semi-final of the $120000 Thailand Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament on Saturday.

The third seeded Praneeth comfortably beat Pannawit Thongnuam of Thailand 21-11 21-15 in their men's singles semi-final that lasted 36 minutes.

AFP

FIle Photo of Sai Praneeth. AFP

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, however, had to bite the dust as she lost in straight games to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 19-21 18-21 in 53 minutes.

The world number 11 Saina, who made the women's singles semi-final, was seeded second in the tournament, while her opponent entered the tournament as fourth seed.

Singapore Open champion Praneeth, ranked 24 in the world, will take on fourth seeded 19-year-old Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who defeated Joo Ven Soong of Malaysia 21-9 21-18 in his 34-minute semifinal clash.

In today's match, Praneeth started strongly and went into the first break with a four-point lead, paving the way for an easy win in the first game.

The Thai tried to stage a fightback in the second game but Praneeth was equal to the task, quickly reducing a three- point deficit.

Thongnuam made Praneeth work hard for his points, but the Indian had the last laugh.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:33 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:33 pm

