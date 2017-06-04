Thailand GPG 2017: PM Narendra Modi congratulates B Sai Praneeth for title triumph

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi has congratulated shuttler B Sai Praneeth for winning the $1,20,000 Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold men's singles title in Bangkok on Sunday.

"Congratulations to B Sai Praneeth for wining the Thailand Open badminton tournament. India is elated on the accomplishment: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the official handle of the prime minister.

The third-seeded Indian prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over fourth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

This was Praneeth's maiden Grand Prix Gold and second consecutive overall title win, following the Singapore Open victory.

He had reached the finals of Syed Modi International in January at Hyderabad, where he lost to Sameer Verma.

Praneeth, ranked 24 in the world, did not have an ideal start in the final as he went down in the opening game.

"I was just focusing on the rallies. It was a difficult match. The rallies were going too long. But I tried to slowly and slowly build up and I am happy I could win. I thank everyone who supported me," said Praneeth after the match.