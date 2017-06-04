You are here:
  3. Thailand GPG 2017: B Sai Praneeth to receive Rs 3 lakh cash reward, says BAI president Hemanta Biswa

SportsPTIJun, 04 2017 21:51:38 IST

New Delhi: Badminton Association of India president Hemanta Biswa Sarma has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for shuttler B Sai Praneeth for his title-winning effort at the Thailand Open Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sai Praneeth of India plays a shot against compatriot Srikanth Kidambi during the men's single finals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament in Singapore on April 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TOH TING WEI

File image of Sai Praneeth. AFP

Coming into the tournament after winning his first Superseries title in Singapore, the Hyderabadi was at his brutal best as he saw off a strong challenge from Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the summit clash in Bangkok to annexe his second consecutive title.

The world number 22 Sai's win in the final in Thailand did not only see him achieve a rare feat of winning a back to back title for first time in his career but also extend his unbeaten run to 11 matches.

"It is a matter of extreme pride for me and the whole of BAI to see Sai take the podium in Thailand. I called him right after the game and congratulated him," Sarma said in a statement.

Anup Narang, official spokesperson and secretary general of BAI further added, "It is great day for Indian badminton. We are really elated at Sai's achievement and to celebrate that Dr. Sarma on behalf of BAI has announced a cash reward of 3 lakh for the champion's stellar display in Bangkok.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 09:51 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 09:51 pm

