Tata Steel Chess: P Harikrishna tied at second spot with Magnus Carlsen, three others after round three

Wijk aan Zee (The Netherlands): India's Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna rose to the second position after three rounds in the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee.

He shares the second spot with four other players, including World No 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway, each sitting pretty on two points.

World No 14 Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine, with two-and-a-half points, is the current leader in this elite field.

Harikrishna, ranked No 11 with an ELO of 2,770, has notched up one victory against Indian counterpart Adhiban Baskaran and two draws against World No 7 Levon Aronian of Armenia and Eljanov.

"I am satisfied with the way I am playing," said Harikrishna after his draw against Eljanov with black late on Monday night. "But there is a long way to go still. I have 10 more games to play.

"It was an interesting opening and we got to a position where we could have repeated our moves. But Eljanov played to win and I got into a slightly better position. Finally though, it was a rook endgame and we shared the point," he added.

The Indian will next take on Sergey Karjakin of Russia with white.

Harikrishna scored his first victory on Sunday night by outsmarting Adhiban in a long drawn out game. They were locked in the Archangelysk Variation for close to four hours until Harikrishna lured him into a trap in the endgame.

Tata Steel Chess is an annual tournament in this northern town of The Netherlands, popularly known as the 'Wimbledon' of chess.

In the Masters section, 14 Grandmasters pit their brains against each other in 13 rounds.