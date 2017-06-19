T20 Global League: Shah Rukh Khan buys Cape Town franchise; GMR get Johannesburg team

London: Two IPL team owners — GMR and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan — have bought franchises in the Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s eight-team T20 Global League.

GMR owns Delhi Daredevils and Shah Rukh Khan is co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders in the hugely popular Indian Premier League.

GMR's team will be based in Johannesburg with young Protea paceman Kagiso Rabada as its marquee player while Khan's outfit will be based in Cape Town with left-handed batsman JP Duminy as the marquee player.

"EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) ran the team owner selection process to ensure integrity, compliance and due diligence was followed throughout the process by both CSA and potential owners," a release said.

"Competition was stiff, with more than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) received from around the world and a shortlist of heavy hitters to consider, but after rigorous discussions and engagement with each of the potential owners, we are certain that our final eight owners have the perfect combination of strategic insight and passion needed to make the first T20 Global League a complete success," said CSA president Chris Nenzani.

"The announcement of the team owners is a key milestone to successfully launch our T20 Global League. We are thrilled by the international mix of owners and the passion and excitement that was clearly demonstrated during the bidding process by them and the marquee players. It sets up our #T20GL as a fans favourite in the cricketing calendar," CSA Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat said.

The player draft is scheduled for August 19 with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.