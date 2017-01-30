Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: MS Dhoni likely to play for Jharkhand

Kolkata: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to bolster Jharkhand's Twenty20 campaign by playing for his state side in their last East Zone league round match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 5 February, team sources said.

"The T20I series against England will get over on February 1 (in Bangalore) and on his way back (to Ranchi) he's likely to join the team here," a team official said after Jharkhand lost their opening round encounter against Assam by four wickets at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Jharkhand take on hosts Bengal in a high voltage East Zone league match and the team source added that a final confirmation on Dhoni's availability would be known only after 1st February.

When he gets time, Dhoni, the most successful Indian skipper, joins his state team as 'mentor'. The last time he was seen cheering Saurabh Tiwary and Co was ahead of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat in Nagpur earlier this month.

Jharkhand will play their next match against Odisha on 31 January, followed by a game against Tripura on the next day.