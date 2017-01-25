Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold: PV Sindhu says one can 'never be a complete player' despite commanding show

Lucknow: She might have clinched the Olympic silver medal but star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu believes she is still not a complete player and needs to work a lot harder to keep up with the changing nature of the sport and be at her best.

"I think you can never be a complete player. You have to keep working all the time. How much you learn, there is always room for learning, you will have to keep improving all the time. The game will also change day by day and new strokes will come up. So I think I still need to improve a lot and work a lot more," Sindhu told reporters.

Asked about her targets, Sindhu said: "For now my focus is on Syed Modi, of course after this there will be All England, I will have to prepare for that as well. I will have to work harder to be at my best shape. It is a big tournament.

"There is also World Championship and also there are many other super series events so I would want to take step by step. My coach will decide what events I will play after Syed Modi as fitness-wise also you have to stretegise each and everything because every tournament is important for me."

Sindhu had a stroll in the park as she reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold here with an easy 21-9 21-11 win over compatriot Anura Prabhudesai and will be playing another Indian Lalita Dahiya on Thursday.

"We need to be always prepared for every match. Today's was easy but after a long time I'm playing in Lucknow, even in PBL I didn't play in Lucknow this time. I needed to get used to the conditions, so I was playing all my strokes. We need to adjust to the shuttles. So it was a bit faster. I had to check everything in first match as it would get tougher and tougher, so wanted to test the court conditions," she said.

"I won't take anything for granted tomorrow (on Thursday), I will not take it easy. I need to be alert and give my best."