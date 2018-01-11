Sydney International: Rohan Bopanna-Edouard Roger-Vasselin bow out of doubles after semi-final loss

Sydney: India's Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who joined forces for the 2018 season, fought their hearts out before losing the semi-final of the ATP Sydney International to world number one team of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo, in Sydney on Thursday.

The fourth seeded Indo-French pair gave a scare to the top-seeded Polish-Brazilian pair before losing the closely-fought semi-final 4-6 7-5 8-10 in one hour and 29 minutes.

There was not much of a difference in the two teams as the winners won 70 points to the 64 of Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin.

They broke each other twice in the contest.

The victors will now fight it out with Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Romanian Viktor Troicki, who toppled second seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 7-6(5) 6-1.

It was the last tournament in build up to the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open.

Bopanna had played the season-opening Tata Open Maharashtra with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in Pune, losing in the quarter-finals.