Sydney International: Qualifier Daniil Medvedev fights off home favourite Alex de Minaur to win first title

Sydney: Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev fought off tigerish Australian youngster Alex de Minaur to win his first ATP Tour title at the Sydney International on Saturday.

Medvedev completed a all-conquering week to fight back from losing the opening set to extinguish de Minaur, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

It was 21-year-old Medvedev's seventh win this week, giving him solid preparation for next week's Australian Open in Melbourne where he faces another Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round.

The 84th-ranked Medvedev also came back from a set down to upset Italian fourth seed Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Eighteen-year-old de Minaur beat Frenchman Benoit Paire to reach the final.

He also upset Milos Raonic to reach the Brisbane International semi-finals last week before losing to American Ryan Harrison.