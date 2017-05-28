Swedish art gallery satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes | Reuters

CANNES, France "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Sofia Coppola won best director for "The Beguiled", Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for "You Were Never Really Here" and Diane Kruger best actress for German language movie "In the Fade".

(Reporting by Robin Pomeroy, editing by David Evans)

