Super Cup 2018: NorthEast United FC look to put frustrating ISL season behind when they take on Gokulam Kerala

Bhubaneshwar: After finishing last in the Indian Super League standings, NorthEast United FC look to reverse their fortunes in the Super Cup when they lock horns with Gokulam Kerala in qualifiers on Wednesday.

The qualifiers of the tournament will be played between teams who finished between 7th and 10th in the ISL and I-League respectively.

The four winners will proceed to the final round of the tournament which kicks off from 31 March.

NEUFC coach Avram Grant mentioned that his team couldn't garner positive results despite playing good football but they're now "ready for the war".

"A Cup game is always a war and we're approaching tomorrow's game likewise. We had a frustrating phase of two months towards the business end of the league as we lost many games. But, now we are here to do something good in the Super Cup," he said.

Portuguese defender Jose Goncalves added: "There's absolutely no difference between us. It's warm but we have to be at the top of our game to churn out a positive result."

On the other hand, I-League giant-killers Gokulam Kerala FC, who had stunned Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are also approaching the match with all seriousness.

"We didn't start well in the league but once we did, we showed our worth to everyone. We want to continue the momentum tomorrow," coach Bino George said in the official pre-match press conference held at the Kalinga Stadium.

Salman K, who proved himself as a lynchpin for the Keralite outfit stated that they don't want to let go the opportunity cheaply.

"After playing University football, I-League was a massive stage for me and now we have the Super Cup. It's a terrific platform for all of us and we don't want to let it go cheaply," the defender stressed.