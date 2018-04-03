You are here:
Super Cup 2018: FC Goa trounce ATK to setup quarter-final berth against Jamshedpur FC

Sports PTI Apr 03, 2018 23:51:06 IST

Bhubaneswar: FC Goa beat fellow Indian Super League side ATK 3-1 to book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup football tournament here on 3 April.

Brandon Fernandes (Right) scored one goal against ATK. Twitter @FCGoaOfficial

Ferran Corominas (45+1) opened the scoring for FC Goa before Robbie Keane (50th) replied with an equaliser soon after the lemon break in the round of 16 match at the Kalinga Stadium.

Strikes from Hugo Boumous (70th) and Brandon Fernandes (77th) helped the Goans book a a quarter-final spot. They take on Jamshedpur FC in the last eight stage.

Jamshedpur FC had beaten I-League champions Minerva Punjab 5-4 in sudden death penalty shootout in a round of 16 match on 2 April.


Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 23:51 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 23:51 PM

