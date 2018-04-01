You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Super Cup 2018: Aizawl FC edge past reigning ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on penalties to enter quarter-finals

Sports PTI Apr 01, 2018 13:08:36 IST

Bhubaneswar: Former I-League champions Aizawl FC knocked out reigning ISL champions Chennaiyin FC 5-3 via tie-breaker in a thrilling pre-quarterfinal encounter of the Super Cup.

The teams were locked 2-2 at the end of the 120 minutes of slugfest that saw Romanian Andrei Ionescu strike twice for the I-League outfit while Chennaiyin came back twice during the dying moments – first though Brazilian Mailson Alves in the 89th minute of the regulation time and then through Dhanachandra Singh in the 114th minute.

Aizawl FC players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. Image courtesy: Hero Super Cup

Aizawl FC players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. Image courtesy: Hero Super Cup

During the tie-breaker, former India player Mohammed Rafi missed the second penalty for the two-time ISL champions while Aizawl were on target with all their five shots.

It was Ionescu, whose long ranger took a wicked deflection beating Chennaiyin custodian Karanjit Singh as Aizawl took the lead in the 22nnd minute.

Mailson restored parity just a minute before the final whistle converting a rebound in the 89th minute.

At the start of the extra time, Ionescu once again scored with a precision strike as it looked that Aizawl went 2-1 up.

With six minutes for extra time to end, Chennaiyin's left back Dhanachandra Singh's low drive found the back of the net as the match went into a tie-breaker.


Published Date: Apr 01, 2018 13:08 PM | Updated Date: Apr 01, 2018 13:08 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores