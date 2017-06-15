Stuttgart Open: Grigor Dimitrov knocked out by Jerzy Janowicz, Tomas Berdych progresses

You are here:
Jun, 15 2017 22:05:08 IST

Stuttgart: World No 155 Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open by beating World No 10 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Thursday.

Jerzey Janowicz in action against Grigor Dimitrov at Stuttgart Open. AP

Despite 16 aces, the second seeded Bulgarian failed to convert any of his three break-point chances and was eventually knocked out.

Dimitrov goes the same way as top seed Roger Federer, who was also beaten in the second round of the grass court tournament on Wednesday, falling 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 to Tommy Haas.

Janowicz will next play the winner of the match between Frenchman Benoît Paire and home player Peter Gojowczyk for a place in the semis.

Third-seeded Tomas Berdych also advanced, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-2. Berdych will next face Feliciano Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

With inputs from AP and AFP

 

 

 


Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 10:05 pm

