Stan Wawrinka returns to training ahead of comeback after knee injury

SportsReutersNov, 08 2017 12:32:55 IST

World No 7 Stan Wawrinka has returned to training ahead of his scheduled comeback at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) exhibition event in December.

Three-times Grand Slam winner Wawrinka, 32, last played at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from the US Open and announcing the end of his season in August to undergo surgery following a recurring knee problem.

“First practice since July! Sooooo happy and excited!! Already killing the cones with the backhand!” Wawrinka said on his Twitter account along with a video of him back on the court.

Serbian Novak Djokovic and World No 1 Rafael Nadal are also scheduled to play at the Abu Dhabi event, which starts on 28 December.


Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 12:32 pm | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017 12:32 pm


