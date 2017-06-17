Sri Lanka to host Zimbabwe for first time in 15 years, Galle to host first ODI since 2000

Colombo: Zimbabwe will embark on their first tour of Sri Lanka in 15 years this month, playing five one-day internationals and a Test match, Sri Lanka's cricket board said Saturday.

The tour will start on 30 June with the first ODI at the Galle International Stadium, which will host its first limited-overs match in 17 years. The last ODI at Galle was in June 2000, when Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 37 runs.

The first two ODIs with Zimbabwe will be at Galle and the remaining three 50-over games will be at the refurbished Hambantota Stadium.

The only Test match will be at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting 14 July.

Schedule:

30 June - 1st ODI at Galle

2 July - 2nd ODI at Galle

6 July - 3rd ODI at Hambantota

8 July - 4th ODI at Hambantota

10 July - 5th ODI at Hambantota

14 July - 1st Test at Colombo