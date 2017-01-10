Sports ministry welcomes IOA back after u-turn on Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Singh Chautala

Forced to remove the scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as its life presidents after widespread outrage, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set to be re-recognised by the sports ministry, which said the decision augurs well for governance of sports in the country.

The IOA decided to revoke its outrageous decision after a meeting here yesterday. In reply to the ministry's showcause notice, IOA president N Ramachandran clarified that the move to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala does not stand owing to technicalities.

"I have seen media reports that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has cancelled the appointment of Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Singh Chautala as lifetime Presidents of IOA. I am happy that IOA has reversed its decision which augurs well for governance of sports in the country," sports minister Vijay Goel said in a statement.

"By reversing their earlier decision, which appears to have been taken in a hurried manner, IOA has complied with its own constitutional obligation and also with conditionality approved by International Olympic Committee (IOC). In the renewed circumstances, we look forward to partnering with IOA in making India a sporting Nation," he added.

Earlier, sports secretary Injeti Srinivas said with the IOA deciding to take a u-turn, its suspension also stands cancelled.

"We welcome the IOA's decision that it has gone by its constitution. Our statement on the suspension clearly states that it will be lifted the moment IOA reverses the decision. That has happened and we welcome it," Srinivas told PTI.

The appointment of Kalmadi and Chautala was declared "null and void" in order to not just get the recognition from Ministry but also to avoid any possible action from the IOC.

Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the honorary position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Chennai on 27 December, but the Olympic body was forced to reverse its decision after it was opposed by a majority of IOA members.