Sports Minister Vijay Goel vows upkeep of Commonwealth Games 2010 venues following complaints

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday assured of proper upkeep of all the venues used in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, days after the toilets at the IG Stadium came in for sharp criticism during the Asian Wrestling Championship.

"I have issued strict instructions to the venue administrators. I made a flying visit during the wrestling event and I will be making more such surprise visits during future events in all the CWG venues," Goel told PTI during a promotional event for the upcoming Fifa U-17 World Cup.

It is common for star athletes, both national and international, to complain about the filthy conditions at most of the venues used for the CWG seven years ago.

International stars complaining over filthy toilets during the recently held Asian Wrestling Championship was one such incident.

Goel spoke after installing a huge football balloon in the heart of the Capital as part of a build-up to the U-17 World Cup, to be held in October.

Also present on the occasion were Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, boxer Vijender Singh and former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

"We will be installing more football balloons in the run-up to the event. It is the first time that a Fifa World Cup has come to India and there cannot be a better time to popularise football in the country," said Goel.