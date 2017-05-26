Sports Minister Vijay Goel meets Aizawl FC president Robert Royte, promises to build new stadium

You are here:
SportsPTIMay, 26 2017 15:33:14 IST

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday met Robert Royte, president of the new I-League champions Aizawl FC, and promised him funds to build a new stadium in the hill town.

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel met Robert R Royte, President of the new I-League Champions Aizawl FC at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Twitter: @AizawlFC

During the meeting, Royte told the minister that whereas Aizawl FC is all set to play Asia level league in the coming season, the absence of a standard football stadium in the state for hosting international matches has become the concern of the people of Mizoram.

The minister told Royte that in recognition of Aizawl FC's success, he would soon give funds to the state government of Mizoram to construct a stadium.

On the issue of merger of I-League and ISL, Goel advised Royte to sit together with other I-League clubs and come to him with a concrete proposal.


Published Date: May 26, 2017 03:32 pm | Updated Date: May 26, 2017 03:33 pm

