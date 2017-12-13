Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sanctions Rs 5 lakh to Asian Games medallist Kaur Singh

New Delhi: Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to Asian Games gold medallist Kaur Singh to help the former boxer meet his medical expenses.

The announcement came after Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from his Chief Minister's relief fund.

"The sports minister has directed that the cheque be delivered to him by an office of Sports Authority of India (SAI) tomorrow," a ministry official told PTI.

Singh was reportedly struggling to repay a loan of Rs 2 lakh which he had borrowed from a private financer to fund his treatment for cardiac problems.

Singh is best remembered for taking the ring against the legendary Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout in New Delhi in 1980. He won a gold in the Asian Games in 1982. He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1982 and the Padmashri in 1983.