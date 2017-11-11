Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hails IGST exemption on sports goods import as big boost

New Delhi: The GST Council, in its 23rd meeting held at Guwahati on Friday, decided to exempt the import of specific sports goods by sportspersons of "outstanding eminence" from the ambit of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said this decision by the government would be a big boost for the country's top sportspersons.

Olympic silver medallist Rathore thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minster Arun Jaitley and the GST Council for the decision.

The sports minister added that the move was a major institutional support for sports and would be a big boost to promoting sports in the country.

The change in IGST exemption will come into effect from 15 November

With PTI inputs