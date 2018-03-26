You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Spain's Xavi Hernandez named global ambassador for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Sports AFP Mar 26, 2018 00:52:51 IST

Doha: Former World Cup winner Xavi Hernandez was named as a global ambassador for the 2022 World Cup local organising committee in Qatar on Sunday.

File image of Xavi Hernandez. Reuters

File image of Xavi Hernandez. Reuters

The 38-year-old, who is currently playing for Qatari side Al Sadd, will be an ambassador for the organisation "responsible for delivering the infrastructure" for the World Cup.

"I have seen first-hand what football can achieve in communities in Qatar and across the region," the former Barcelona midfielder said in a statement.

"Football has the power to unite people, dispel stereotypes and break down social barriers."

Xavi played for Barca for 17 years from 1998, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, while claiming the World Cup with Spain in 2010.


Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 00:52 AM | Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 00:52 AM

Also See






What The Duck: In conversation with former India pacer Zaheer Khan



Top Stories




Cricket Scores