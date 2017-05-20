Sourav Ganguly says inaugural Bengal Premier League will be held in December

Kolkata: A franchise-based Bengal Premier League (BPL) involving six teams will start in December this year, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said on Friday.

"I have signed a contract with IMG-R. There will be six teams taking part and three grounds have been allotted for the tournament," Ganguly told reporters.

The Eden Gardens, Jadavpur University's Salt Lake campus ground, and one district stadium where floodlights will be installed for the same will play hosts to the BPL matches.

Floodlights also need to be installed at the Jadavpur University's Salt Lake campus ground.

The auctions are likely to be held in the last week of August.

"This is being done to promote Bengal cricket," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old said India will fare well in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, adding the replacement of injured Manish Pandey with wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik won't affect team composition much.

"India will do well in the ICC Champions Trophy. The squad looks good and one change won't affect much," Ganguly said.

Defending champions India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on 4 June. The Champions Trophy begins on 1 June.