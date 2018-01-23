Budget 2018
Siddharth Pratap Singh beats Mads Christophersen to claim Swedish Open Junior International Series title

Sports PTI Jan 23, 2018 10:38:21 IST

Uppsala: Young Indian shuttler Siddharth Pratap Singh secured his maiden international title, bagging the Swedish Open Junior International Series with a straight-game victory over Denmark's Mads Christophersen in the final.

Siddharth Pratap Singh poses after winning the Swedish Open Junior International Series. Twitter: @OGQ_India

Playing his first career final, Siddharth defeated Christophersen 21-15 21-11 in a 33-minute match to claim the men's singles title on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Raipur survived a scare in the opening match against Denmark's Patrick Bjerregaard, beating the Danish player 21-23, 23-21, 21-15.

He then defeated World No 104 Sergey Sirant 21-15, 21-9 in the second round, before beating Sweden's Felix Burestedt and Indonesia's Hermansah in straight games.

Siddharth, who has never played outside Asia, will next play in the Iceland International at Reykjavik to be held from 25 to 28 January.


