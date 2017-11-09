Shuttler Ajay Jayaram pulls out of China and Hong Kong Open due to hamstring injury

New Delhi: Recovering from a hamstring injury, Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram has decided to pull out of the next two Superseries tournaments in China and Hong Kong.

"It's been a tough few months for me. I couldn't play after the world championship because of an issue with the knee. I was having this issue before the world championship also. So I had to pull out of Korea and Japan and then Denmark and France," Jayaram told PTI.

"I trained for two weeks ahead of the senior nationals but I pulled my hamstring during a match.

"I did another MRI scan and the good thing is that it is not major. The underlying issue seems to be biomechanical one and will need extensive rehabilitation. So I had to pull out of China and Hong Kong as well."

Jayaram had reached the finals of 2015 Korea Superseries. He had won the Dutch Open twice and finished runners up twice in the tournament.