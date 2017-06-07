Shane Warne denies he was interested in India coach job; slams media for spinning tongue-in-cheek comment

You are here:
Jun, 07 2017

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has slammed a section of the Indian media for using a tongue-in-cheek comment from him and spinning it into a story about how the Board of Control for Cricket in India would not be able to afford his services as Team India coach.

A day after the original story was splashed by Mumbai-based tabloid mid-day, Warne took to Twitter to lampoon the media outlet.

Warne tweeted that the statements were just tongue-in-cheek and branded the report as "disappointing journalism".

On Wednesday, Shane Warne was quoted by mid-dayas saying, "I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me. Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive."

The news comes at a time when incumbent Anil Kumble's tenure as the head coach is about to end. The BCCI has already invited applications for the post which will be vacant after the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy concludes on 18 June.

Warne, who scalped 708 wickets in Tests, is no stranger to mentoring young Indian players. It was under him that a young and inexperienced Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. He also mentored the Royals in later editions.


