Serie A: Torino sack coach Sinisa Mihajlovic days after Italian Cup exit, claim reports in Italy

Torino have sacked their coach Sinisa Mihajlovic in the wake of the Serie A club's Italian Cup exit to Juventus, according to media reports in Italy on Thursday.

Torino lost 2-0 in the Cup quarter-finals to defending champions Juventus in the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night after goals from Douglas Costa and Mario Mandzukic.

Mihajlovic was banished from the sidelines during the game as he protested Manzukic's second-half goal which came after a Sami Khedira challenge on Afriyie Acquah.

The reports have not yet been officially confirmed by the club who are tenth in Serie A with just five wins in 19 games this season including six draws in their last eight league games.

The move comes just before the January transfer window with Serie A going on a two-week break from this weekend.

Torino play Bologna, just below them in Serie A on Saturday, in their last game until 21 January.

Mihajlovic joined Torino in the summer of 2016, having been sacked by AC Milan in April that year.

The 48-year-old previously managed Bologna, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and the Serbia national team.

Among those touted to replace him in by the Italian media are former Napoli, Inter and Watford coach Walter Mazzarri.