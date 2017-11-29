Serie A: Roma captain Daniele De Rossi handed 2-match ban for slapping Genoa's Gianluca Lapadula

Rome: Roma captain Daniele De Rossi was given a two-match ban on Tuesday for slapping Genoa's Gianluca Lapadula in last weekend's Serie A draw.

De Rossi was sent off with his side leading 1-0 after 69 minutes for hitting Lapadula in the face and the Genoa striker scored the resulting penalty for a 1-1 draw.

The Lega Serie A found the 34-year-old former Italy midfielder guilty of "seriously unsportsmanlike conduct", meaning he will miss their next two league games against SPAL and Chievo.

Juventus were fined €10,000 ($11,846) for "derogatory chants of a territorial origin" against Calabria side Crotone, and Inter Milan €3,500 for delaying the second half of the Cagliari game by three minutes.

Verona defender Thomas Heurtaux and Bologna's Vasilis Torosidis were both given one-match bans for their respective red cards at the weekend.