You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Roma captain Daniele De Rossi handed 2-match ban for slapping Genoa's Gianluca Lapadula

SportsAFPNov, 29 2017 13:01:39 IST

Rome: Roma captain Daniele De Rossi was given a two-match ban on Tuesday for slapping Genoa's Gianluca Lapadula in last weekend's Serie A draw.

File image of AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi. Reuters

File image of AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi. Reuters

De Rossi was sent off with his side leading 1-0 after 69 minutes for hitting Lapadula in the face and the Genoa striker scored the resulting penalty for a 1-1 draw.

The Lega Serie A found the 34-year-old former Italy midfielder guilty of "seriously unsportsmanlike conduct", meaning he will miss their next two league games against SPAL and Chievo.

Juventus were fined €10,000 ($11,846) for "derogatory chants of a territorial origin" against Calabria side Crotone, and Inter Milan €3,500 for delaying the second half of the Cagliari game by three minutes.


Verona defender Thomas Heurtaux and Bologna's Vasilis Torosidis were both given one-match bans for their respective red cards at the weekend.


Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 01:01 pm | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017 01:01 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores