Serie A: Juventus striker Paulo Dybala could be out for over a month due to 'light-medium' thigh injury

Sports AFP Jan 08, 2018 09:41:44 IST

Rome: Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala could be out for over a month after picking up a thigh injury in his side's 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday, putting his chances of facing Tottenham in the Champions League at risk.

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is hugged by coach Massimiliano Allegri as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. Reuters

The Italian champions revealed Sunday that the Argentine international had suffered a "light-medium" injury to his right thigh, and said that how long he would have to spend on the sidelines would become clear in the coming days.

The Corriere dello Sport writes that he will be out for between 30 to 40 days, while the Gazzetta dello Sport says that Dybala is hoping for a layoff of "no more than a month".

Juve host Tottenham for the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Stadium on 13 February.


Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 09:41 AM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 09:41 AM

