Serie A: Juventus rename stadium after new six-year deal with German giants Allianz

SportsAFPJun, 02 2017 15:16:21 IST

Rome: Six years after its inauguration, Champions League finalists Juventus's home stadium in Turin has finally been given a name: the Allianz Stadium.

Representational image. Reuters

As of 1 July, the German insurance firm's name – which already adorns a number of other sports stadiums, including Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, Nice's Allianz Riviera, and the Allianz Park in London of rugby club Saracens – will be emblazoned on a ground until now simply known as the Juventus Stadium.

Specialist Italian media company Calcio e Finanza (football and finance) said Allianz will pay three million euros a year until 2023.

However, Juve will see none of that money having sold the naming rights to the 41,000-seater stadium to Sportfive agency back in 2011 for 75 million euros over 12 years.

This deal will allow Sportfive to finally recover 18 million euros of that outlay.


