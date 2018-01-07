You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Serie A: Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi subjected to racial abuse during Cagliari clash

Sports AFP Jan 07, 2018 12:58:50 IST

Cagliari: Juventus's French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has hit out after he suffered racist abuse during Saturday's Serie A game against Cagliari in Sardinia and was ignored when he asked the referee to intervene.

Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi and Juventus’ Medhi Benatia speak with referee Gianpaolo Calvarese. Reuters

Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi and Juventus’ Medhi Benatia speak with referee Gianpaolo Calvarese. Reuters

"Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate, I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples," Matuidi said in a statement to AFP.

"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace," the 30-year-old added.

The incident took place just before half-time as the French international engaged in a tackle with a Cagliari defender. Television footage showed an angry Matuidi looking towards the stands in the Sardegna Arena.

After unsuccessfully approaching the referee to seek his intervention a furious Matuidi was calmed down and led away by his Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Mehdi Benatia.

Juventus went on to win the game 1-0, when Italian winger Fernando Bernardeschi scored after 74 minutes.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player suffered similar racist chants during a match in Verona last month for which the club was fined 20,000 euros ($24,000) by the Italian league.

Last season Ghanaian Sulley Muntari – who then played for Pescara – walked off the pitch in Cagliari after being targeted by racist abuse.


Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 12:58 PM | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018 12:58 PM

Also See






Watch: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on growing up in Haryana, Asia Cup victory and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores