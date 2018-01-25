Serie A: Juventus in talks to sign teenagers Han Kwang-Song of North Korea and Genoa's Pietro Pellegri

Milan: Italian champions Juventus are closing in on two promising teenage forwards – North Korea's Han Kwang-Song and Italian Pietro Pellegri – according to reports on Wednesday.

Crunch talks will take place midweek with Cagliari to bring 19-year-old Han to Turin, with Genoa's Pellegri, 16, being targeted for a summer move, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia reported.

Born in Pyongyang, Han spent some of his youth at a football academy in Barcelona before returning to his homeland to join FC Chobyong.

He returned to Italy in 2015 playing with Cagliari's academy side before joining the first team last season, making his Serie A debut for the Sardinian outfit, and scoring his first goal last April.

This season Han was loaned to Serie B side Perugia where he has flourished, scoring seven goals in the current campaign.

Cagliari have valued the North Korean at 20 million euros ($24.6 million), a sum viewed as excessive by the six-time reigning champions.

As part of the move, Juventus's Italy Under-21 striker Alberto Cerri, currently on loan at Perugia, would move to the Sardinians.

Pellegri made history by becoming the youngest scorer in Serie A last May in Roma legend Francesco Totti's farewell match and also became the youngest to net a brace earlier this season.

He has scored two goals in six appearances for Genoa in the current campaign.

His father is the Genoa team manager and the club's starting price is 30 million euros plus bonuses, Gazzetta reported.

Juventus want him to commit to a July move.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Italia reported Juventus were also holding talks with Sassuolo for their 20-year-old Spanish defender Pol Lirola.