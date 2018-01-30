Serie A: Juventus doing eveything to sign Liverpool's Emre Can, says general manager Giuseppe Marotta

Turin: Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta said on Monday that the Serie A champions would do all they could to land Liverpool's German international Emre Can.

"We will do everything to take Emre Can," Marotta told RMC Sport of the 24-year-old defensive midfielder, whose contract expires in June 2018.

"We've made the first contacts with his entourage, but it does not mean achieving our goal.

"It will not be easy because Liverpool themselves will try to renew the contract, without forgetting the alternative possibility that other top European clubs will try to reach an agreement with him. But I repeat our attempt will be made with every effort possible."

Marotta expressed satisfaction that Juventus were on target for a seventh straight Serie A title as they sit just one point behind leaders Napoli.

"We're now in the intermediary stage of the season, we are sailing in the optimum position to achieve all the objectives we have set out.

"The aim is to go all the way in all competitions, to continue on this path in the league, beat Tottenham in the Champions League and Atalanta in the Italian Cup."

Juventus play Atalanta in the Italian Cup semi-final, the first leg on Tuesday and English side Tottenham in the Champions League last-16 first leg on 13 February.